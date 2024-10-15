Holiday Reminder: SEC Closed On October 14

As a reminder, the SEC will be closed, and the EDGAR system will not accept filings, on Monday, October 14. U.S. stock exchanges will be open for trading on Monday.

The SEC's EDGAR Calendar continues to identify the holiday taking place on Monday as "Columbus Day," but in recent years the holiday has also come to be known as Indigenous People's Day. The Columbus Day holiday was added to the Federal holiday calendar by the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968, which directed that Washington's Birthday and Memorial Day would occur on a Monday, and established Columbus Day as a Federal holiday that would occur on the second Monday of October. The Act also moved Veteran's Day to fourth Monday in October, but subsequent legislation returned Veteran's Day to November 11, marking the end of World War I.

