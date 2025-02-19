Foley Kicks Off 2025 At Infocast Projects & Money: Industry Insights And Policy Predictions

A large number of key players in the renewable energy industry kicked off their 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana for the Annual Infocast Projects & Money conference. Attendees at the event included about 1000 representatives from energy lenders, project developers, advisors, construction contractors and other capital providers, including private equity as well as financial institutions. Foley Team Members Darin Lowder, Tom Hoffmann, Annie Tsai, Sunita Paknikar, Scott Ellis, John Klusaritz, Natalie Neals, Adam Schurle, Sarah Slack, Jenny Gardner and Tori Roessler were in New Orleans for the events. Foley's reception on January 18 at the Pelican Club was attended by over 110 clients and friends eager for New Orleans food and leads on new deals.

But the big topic of the week was the new Trump administration's policies, whether announced, rumored, or imagined. In particular, of course, was speculation on how much the IRA incentives would be impacted. Notwithstanding some trepidation about looming changes in law, there seemed to be a consensus that the investment tax credit for solar deals would survive largely intact. Interest in tax credit transfers remained high, covered in a blog post here.

