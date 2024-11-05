Greenwashing: Navigating Corporate Sustainability (Podcast)

GT Shareholders Chris Bell and Laura Hammargren were featured on an Innovation Research Exchange Podcast episode titled "Greenwashing: Navigating Corporate Sustainability." They discuss the issue of greenwashing in corporate sustainability efforts, exploring what greenwashing is, the legal and reputational risks it poses, and the strategies businesses can adopt to avoid misleading eco-friendly claims.

Click here to listen to the podcast episode, "Greenwashing: Navigating Corporate Sustainability."

