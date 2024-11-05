ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Greenwashing: Navigating Corporate Sustainability (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
GT Shareholders Chris Bell and Laura Hammargren were featured on an Innovation Research Exchange Podcast episode titled "Greenwashing: Navigating Corporate Sustainability."
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Person photo placeholder
Authors

GT Shareholders Chris Bell and Laura Hammargren were featured on an Innovation Research Exchange Podcast episode titled "Greenwashing: Navigating Corporate Sustainability." They discuss the issue of greenwashing in corporate sustainability efforts, exploring what greenwashing is, the legal and reputational risks it poses, and the strategies businesses can adopt to avoid misleading eco-friendly claims.

Click here to listen to the podcast episode, "Greenwashing: Navigating Corporate Sustainability."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More