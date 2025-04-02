David M. Curry In Commercial Property Executive On Grocery-Anchored Properties

David Curry shared his insights with Commercial Property Executive in their recent article, ‘First Washington Realty Buys DC-Area Retail Center,' discussing the impact of grocery-anchored properties

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

David Curry shared his insights with Commercial Property Executive in their recent article, 'First Washington Realty Buys DC-Area Retail Center,' discussing the impact of grocery-anchored properties.

From the article:

"Grocery stores provide owners with long-term stable income from high credit tenants," David Curry, Farrell Fritz, P.C., toldCommercial Property Executive. "Grocery stores also create high and consistent foot traffic, making the shopping centers in which they're located attractive for retailers who provide other services."

Read the full article on Commercial Property Executive here: First Washington Realty Buys DC-Area Retail Center – Commercial Property Executive

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.