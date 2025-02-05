ARTICLE
5 February 2025

2024 ASIE Filing Deadline Approaches For Nassau Commercial Property Owners

FF
Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz, P.C. logo

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

Explore Firm Details
On Monday, February 3rd, 2025, the filing period will commence for Nassau County commercial property owners to submit their 2024 Annual Statement of Income & Expense ("ASIE").
United States Real Estate and Construction
Michael P. Guerriero

On Monday, February 3rd, 2025, the filing period will commence for Nassau County commercial property owners to submit their 2024 Annual Statement of Income & Expense ("ASIE"). The "ASIE" forms must be filed by owners of income producing property on or before April 1, 2025, using the online portal which can be found here with additional materials and instructions: Nassau County, NY (nassaucountyny.gov).

NCAC 6-30.0 requires owners of income-producing property (i.e, tax Class 4) to annually file ASIE detailing income derived from and expenses attributable to the operation of their commercial property. Owner-occupied commercial properties are exempt from reporting but must still file an ASIE to claim the exemption. The intended use of the ASIE filings by Nassau County is purportedly to create an economic database that the Assessor can use to help formulate accurate assessments for commercial properties in the following year. However, the extent to which ASIE actually informs the annual assessment process is questionable given that the County has once again frozen assessments on the newest assessment roll for the 2026/27 tax year, published earlier this month.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael P. Guerriero
Michael P. Guerriero
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More