CAI's Virginia Legislative Action Committee (VALAC) Issues A Call To Action Opposing HB 2542- HAM Radio Legislation

HB 2542 is proposed Virginia legislation which aims to prohibit associations from being able to restrict installation of HAM radio antennae upon shared roofing structures, patios, balconies and other areas owned or controlled by owners within condominium, cooperatives, and property owners associations, unless the recorded covenants explicitly prohibit these antennae.

Please find the link below for the CAI's VALAC call to action for community associations to oppose HB 2542.OSE HB 2542

https://www.votervoice.net/CAI/Campaigns/120044/Respond

HB 2542 will be heard in a House of Delegate Subcommittee on Thursday, January 23rd, so please act immediately to respond to the Call to Action, if you want your voice heard!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.