21 November 2024

Oviedo Implements Major Overhaul Of Land Development Code

The City of Oviedo has enacted significant revisions to its Land Development Code (LDC), introducing new regulations and standards that will impact future development within the city. These changes address various aspects of urban planning, environmental protection, and community development, including:

  • Administrative Processes
  • Development Agreements and Permits
  • Zoning and Target Areas
  • Environmental and Design Standards
  • Parking and Signage
  • Sustainable Development
  • Non-Conforming Situations

For a detailed view of all the changes, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

