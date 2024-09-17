Operational Real Estate: A Growing Opportunity Across Commercial RE

Operational real estate (ORE) has emerged as a focal point for commercial real estate investors eager to transition from passive to active ownership strategies. This shift is generating new opportunities across sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment. In a recent article published by Mortgage Professional America, Diana Brummer, co-chair of Goodwin's Real Estate practice, explains the growing investor interest in ORE and its implications for commercial real estate.

