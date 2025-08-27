ARTICLE
27 August 2025

UPDATE: Louisiana Assessor's Association Proposes Revisions To Regulations Of The Louisiana Tax Commission

Jay Adams

In response to the LAA's proposals, a handful of industry groups and individual taxpayers filed rebuttals objecting to the LAA's proposals. The filed rebuttals can be found here. A hearing on the rebuttals is scheduled for August 20th. The Commission has set September 24th as a tentative adoption date for all proposed amendments to their regulations.

