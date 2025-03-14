Second Circuit: Rule 37 Sanctions Require 'Intent To Deprive' For Lost ESI, Not Mere Negligence

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Plaintiff–Appellant Richard Hoffer sued the city of Yonkers, the Yonkers Police Department, and various individual police officers under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, alleging the officers used excessive force when arresting him. After trial, the jury returned a verdict in the officers' favor. Hoffer appealed the judgment, arguing the district court erred in denying his request for an adverse inference instruction pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 37(e)(2), based on a missing video of him being tased. On appeal, the parties disputed the standard applicable to requests for adverse inference instructions under Rule 37(e)(2).

The Second Circuit held that to impose sanctions pursuant to Rule 37(e)(2), a district court or a jury must find, by a preponderance of the evidence, that a party acted with an "intent to deprive" another party of the lost information. Consistent with this holding, the court further held the lesser "culpable state of mind" standard, which includes negligence,1 was no longer applicable for imposing Rule 37(e)(2) sanctions for lost electronically stored information (ESI).

Hoffer v. City of Yonkers, et al. Background

Plaintiff–appellant commenced a § 1983 suit against the city of Yonkers, the Yonkers Police Department, and various individual police officers alleging, among other things, that the officers used excessive force during his 2016 arrest. A trial was held in 2021 on the claims against the individual police officers (collectively, the officer defendants), where differing accounts of the arrest were offered into evidence. There was no dispute that plaintiff was tased two times. However, each taser generates a log, which reflects each use of the taser. And while the log for the date in issue reflected two deployments, they were hours apart: the first at 4:16 p.m., when the officer tested the taser at the beginning of his shift, and the second at 8:02 p.m., lasting eight seconds, which the officer testified corresponded to the secondtime he tased plaintiff. The log also reflected an event at 10:24 p.m. titled "USB Connected," that apparently corresponded to the taser syncing to an external device.

There was also testimony that each taser deployment generates a video. However, the testimony established that only video of the second deployment was available because the video of the first deployment "had somehow been overwritten." No further explanation was provided as to the first video's absence. Plaintiff's girlfriend testified that, when she was at the police station after plaintiff's arrest, she saw one officer holding a USB and saying to another officer: "It shows everything that we did and nothing that he did."

Plaintiff's counsel orally requested the district court instruct the jury that it could draw an adverse inference against the officer defendants based on the purported spoliation of the first video. At the charge conference, the district court, after assessing the request under Rule 37(e)(2), declined finding the evidence before it insufficient to establish any defendant "acted with an intent to deprive [Plaintiff] of the use of the video."

There was no "clear evidence" that the first taser video existed in the first place, speculating that perhaps the first deployment did not trigger a video recording or that the first and second taser deployments happened within the same eight second period the log captured. The court further reasoned that it was not clear what the officer meant when he testified about "something being overwritten," and nothing in his testimony suggested he had any direct knowledge or experience with the document management system for taser videos or this video specifically. The district court further observed that officer testimony establishing there were two taser deployments and no effort by defendants to "cover up that fact" undercut the theory the video was purposely destroyed. After three days of deliberations, the jury returned a unanimous verdict, finding in the officer defendants' favor.

Appeal

On appeal, plaintiff-appellant argued that the district court erred by failing to instruct the jury that it could draw an adverse inference based on the purported spoliation of the first taser video. To decide that issue, the court was required to first resolve the parties' dispute regarding the showing required for an adverse inference instruction under Rule 37(e)(2).2

In resolving this issue, the court discussed the history of Rule 37. Specifically, it noted that before 2015, a party seeking an adverse inference instruction based on lost evidence—electronic or otherwise—had to establish that the party obligated to preserve such evidence who failed to do so acted with "a culpable state of mind"3 (internal quotation marks omitted). At that time, the circuit court held the requirement could be satisfied when a party acted knowingly or negligently. An intentional act was not required to establish a "culpable state of mind." Then, in 2015, Rule 37(e) was amended to address the measures a court could employ if ESI was wrongfully lost, and the findings required to order such measures. At that time, Rule 37 was split into two subsections. The first allowed a court, upon a finding of prejudice to another party arising from the loss of ESI to order "measures no greater than necessary to cure the prejudice." The second enumerated certain sanctions the court may impose "only upon finding that the party acted with the intent to deprive another party of the information's use in the litigation."

The court observed that the Advisory Committee notes to the 2015 Amendment explicitly stated that subdivision (e)(2) rejects cases such as Residential Funding that authorize adverse inference instructions upon a finding of negligence.4 According to the court, the notes reason that only the intentional loss or destruction of evidence gives rise to an inference that the evidence was unfavorable to the party responsible for that loss or destruction. Negligent—or even grossly negligent—behavior does not logically support that inference.

While plaintiff-appellant correctly noted various circuit decisions after the 2015 Amendment that referenced or used the lesser "culpable state of mind" standard in the context of lost ESI (citing cases), the circuit noted that none of those decisions expressly held that the state of mind required for a sanction under Rule 37(e)(2) could be less than "intent to deprive." Rather, no decision directly addressed the question before the court: whether the 2015 Amendment abrogated the lesser "culpable state of mind" standard in the context of lost ESI. According to the circuit, "[t]o the extent these decisions implied that a Rule 37(e)(2) sanction could issue upon a finding of a state of mind other than 'intent to deprive,' any such implication was mistaken after the 2015 Amendment."

Conclusion

The Second Circuit has clearly articulated that imposing a sanction under Rule 37(e)(2) requires a finding of "intent to deprive another party of the information's use in the litigation." Thus, the 2015 Amendment to Rule 37(e)(2) abrogated the lesser "culpable state of mind" standard used in Residential Funding in the context of lost ESI. "A party's acting negligently or knowingly will not suffice to justify the sanctions enumerated in Rule 37(e)(2)." Notably, in holding that the requisite state of mind to impose a sanction under Rule 37(e)(2) is "intent to deprive," the Second Circuit joins the majority of its sister circuits.5

Footnotes

1. see Residential Funding Corp. v. DeGeorge Fin. Corp., 306 F.3d 99, 108 (2d Cir. 2002).

2. The parties also disagreed about whether the requirements of Rule 37(e)(2) must be proven by clear and convincing evidence or by a preponderance of the evidence, and whether the district court erred in resolving factual questions itself, rather than submitting them to the jury. Although the appellate court determined these issues (i.e., by a preponderance of the evidence and there was no error), these issues are not discussed in this blog.

3. See Residential Funding Corp. v. DeGeorge Fin. Corp., 306 F.3d 99, 107 (2d Cir. 2002).

4. Before the 2015 Amendment, Rule 37(e) provided in full: "Absent exceptional circumstances, a court may not impose sanctions under these rules on a party for failing to provide electronically stored information lost as a result of the routine, good-faith operation of an electronic information system." Rule 37(e)(2) advisory committee's note to 2015 amendment.

5. See Jones v. Riot Hosp. Grp. LLC, 95 F.4th 730, 735 (9th Cir. 2024); Ford v. Anderson Cnty., Texas, 102 F.4th 292, 323–24 (5th Cir. 2024); Skanska USA Civ. Se. Inc. v. Bagelheads, Inc., 75 F.4th 1290, 1312 (11th Cir. 2023) (specifying that "intent to deprive" means "more than mere negligence"); Wall v. Rasnick, 42 F.4th 214, 222–23 (4th Cir. 2022); Auer v. City of Minot, 896 F.3d 854, 858 (8th Cir. 2018); Applebaum v. Target Corp., 831 F.3d 740, 745 (6th Cir. 2016) ("A showing of negligence or even gross negligence will not do the trick.").

