20 January 2026

CPSC Withdraws Accreditation Of Four Consumer-Product Testing Laboratories In China

Today the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") withdrew its accreditation for four consumer-product testing laboratories located in China...
Cheryl Falvey and Rebecca Baden Chaney
Today the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") withdrew its accreditation for four consumer-product testing laboratories located in China:

  • Shenzhen GTT Testing Technology Co., Ltd. (CPSC Lab ID 1843)
  • Dongguan True Safety Testing Co., Ltd. (CPSC Lab ID 1755)
  • Fujian Berton Testing Service Co., Ltd. (CPSC Lab ID 1857), and
  • Shenzhen HUAK Testing Technology Co., Ltd. (CPSC Lab ID 1710).

The agency reportedly found "that the labs issued unreliable or falsified reports, concealed the loss of accreditation by international authorities, and/or certified products that later failed independent safety testing." The CPSC stated that "[c]ompanies relying on reports from these laboratories must obtain new testing and certification from properly accredited laboratories before importing or selling regulated products in the United States." The list of laboratories that remain CPSC accredited is available here: List of CPSC-Accepted Testing Laboratories | CPSC.gov

Cheryl Falvey
Rebecca Baden Chaney
