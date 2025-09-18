Retail Partner & Managing Director Justin MacFarlane Was Interviewed By CNBC.Com On The Benefits And Risks Of Third-Party Retail Marketplaces

Best Buy has launched a third-party marketplace on its website and app, more than doubling its online product assortment by adding new categories like home goods, furniture, and licensed sports merchandise. The move, powered by Mirakl, allows Best Buy to expand quickly without holding inventory, while still maintaining return standards and vetting sellers. Justin MacFarlane says the model could boost profits but warns of risks like quality control issues, brand dilution, and the danger of overexpansion, cautioning that "more is more until it's not."

Read the full article on cnbc.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.