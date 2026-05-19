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19 May 2026

Legal500 Publishes Article By Kathleen McConnell, Lauren Gregory Leipold, And Daniel Riley On AI Governance And Privacy

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Legal500 featured an article by Seyfarth partners Kathleen McConnell and Lauren Gregory Leipold, and associate Daniel Riley, “AI Governance In (and Beyond) Privacy...
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Kathleen F. McConnell,Lauren Gregory Leipold, and Danny Riley
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Legal500 featured an article by Seyfarth partners Kathleen McConnell and Lauren Gregory Leipold, and associate Daniel Riley“AI Governance In (and Beyond) Privacy: Regulatory Tensions in Automated Decision‑Making, the Digital Authenticity Crisis, and Restrictions on Professional Use.

The piece, published as a part of the Legal500 Country Comparative Guides, examines the rapidly evolving legal landscape governing artificial intelligence and its intersection with privacy, consumer protection, employment law, and professional responsibility.

The article highlights how US AI regulation is emerging through a fragmented mix of state privacy laws, AI‑specific statutes, ethics rules, and intellectual property doctrines, creating significant compliance challenges for organizations deploying AI at scale. The authors outline three key regulatory fronts—automated decision‑making, synthetic content and digital authenticity, and profession‑specific governance—and emphasize the need for proactive, enterprise‑wide AI governance strategies that extend beyond traditional privacy compliance.

As McConnell, Leipold, and Riley explain:

“Organizations cannot rely on any single legal regime, whether privacy, cybersecurity, or professional ethics, to define the boundaries of responsible AI use.”

The full article is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Kathleen F. McConnell
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Lauren Gregory Leipold
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Danny Riley
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