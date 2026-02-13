ARTICLE
13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: Do Providers Need To Update Their HIPAA Privacy Notice? (With Jillie Foerster)

Dykema

⚕🔎 Healthcare providers and self-insured plan sponsors: You have until February 16, 2026, to update your HIPAA Notice of Privacy Practices.
The new requirements focus on substance use disorder (Part 2) records and how they're treated differently under federal privacy law. Here are the changes you need to make in your NPP, and who's responsible for making those updates.

Key takeaways:

  • NPP updates required by February 16 for entities that create or maintain Part 2 records
  • New disclosures around legal proceedings, redisclosure, and fundraising
  • Self-insured plans: this is likely your responsibility, not your insurer's
  • No mass mailing required—just post online and include with next annual distribution

This is also a good time to review your entire privacy compliance program and make sure your practices align with your policies.

