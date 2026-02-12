Privacy Perspectives: App Store Age Assurance Laws And What Comes Next (Podcast)

self

In this episode of Privacy Perspectives, Alex Schneider is joined by Laura VanDruff and Paul Singer to discuss the fast evolving landscape of App Store age assurance laws and their implications for companies across the digital ecosystem.

The conversation focuses on the Texas App Store Accountability Act, which was recently blocked from taking effect on First Amendment grounds, and what that decision means for similar laws in other states, including Utah, Louisiana, and California. Alex, Laura, and Paul examine why App Store based age assurance remains a live issue despite the injunction, particularly given the political pressure to address children's access to online content and the operational challenges of site by site age verification.

The speakers explore how App Store age signals could expand compliance obligations under COPPA and state privacy laws, including for companies that do not direct their services to children or teens. They also discuss the tension between child safety objectives and privacy interests, the role App Stores may play as access gatekeepers, and the uncertainty companies face as technical standards, APIs, and enforcement expectations continue to evolve.

The episode concludes with a forward looking discussion of regulatory trend lines, likely next steps at the state and federal levels, and why companies should focus on good faith efforts, privacy by design, and preparation rather than assuming injunctions signal the end of scrutiny.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.