Fireside Chat With CalPrivacy Executive Director Tom Kemp On California Privacy

I recently moderated a fireside chat with Tom Kemp, Executive Director of the California Privacy Protection Agency (CalPrivacy), on where California privacy regulation and enforcement stand in 2026.

Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.

Article Insights

Daniel M. Goldberg’s articles from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular: with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

I recently moderated a fireside chat with Tom Kemp, Executive Director of the California Privacy Protection Agency (CalPrivacy), on where California privacy regulation and enforcement stand in 2026.

We covered the agency's priorities for the year ahead, including the Delete Act and the new Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform (DROP), what businesses should be doing now to prepare for risk assessments, how cybersecurity audits will roll out over time, and how CalPrivacy is approaching automated decision-making when it is used to make significant decisions about individuals. We also discussed how enforcement matters tend to originate, what leads to faster and more constructive resolutions, and how companies can engage productively with the agency as new guidance and rulemaking develop.

If you work in privacy, product, marketing, or compliance and want a clear view into how CalPrivacy is thinking about regulation, enforcement, and operational expectations in 2026, the webinar is worth a watch.

Watch the full webinar here.

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.