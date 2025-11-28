ARTICLE
28 November 2025

Children's Online Privacy And Safety- State Laws, Age-Appropriate Design, And Emerging Compliance Trends Beyond COPPA (Podcast)

States are rapidly expanding kids' privacy and safety rules beyond COPPA, introducing age-appropriate design codes, new social media requirements, and California's groundbreaking Digital Age Assurance Act. With regulators, AGs, and global authorities increasing scrutiny, companies now face a fast-evolving patchwork that affects data practices, product design, and risk management.

