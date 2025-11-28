Children's Online Privacy And Safety- State Laws, Age-Appropriate Design, And Emerging Compliance Trends Beyond COPPA (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
States are rapidly expanding kids' privacy and safety rules beyond COPPA, introducing age-appropriate design codes, new social media requirements, and California's groundbreaking Digital Age Assurance Act.
Laura Riposo VanDruff’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
within Privacy topic(s)
States are rapidly expanding kids' privacy and safety rules
beyond COPPA, introducing age-appropriate design codes, new social
media requirements, and California's groundbreaking Digital Age
Assurance Act. With regulators, AGs, and global authorities
increasing scrutiny, companies now face a fast-evolving patchwork
that affects data practices, product design, and risk
management.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your
specific circumstances.