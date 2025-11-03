ARTICLE
3 November 2025

Tractor Supply - Compliance Takeaways From The Most Recent CCPA Settlement (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
The California Privacy Protection Agency fined Tractor Supply $1.35 million for alleged violations of the CCPA, citing inadequate privacy notices, employee disclosures...
United States Privacy
Laura Riposo VanDruff and Meaghan M. Donahue
Laura Riposo VanDruff’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Privacy topic(s)
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

The California Privacy Protection Agency fined Tractor Supply $1.35 million for alleged violations of the CCPA, citing inadequate privacy notices, employee disclosures, opt-out mechanisms, and partner contracts. The settlement underscores California's growing enforcement focus on opt-out preference signals, contract compliance, and employee data rights. It also highlights how even consumer complaints can trigger wide-ranging investigations.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Laura Riposo VanDruff and Meaghan M. Donahue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Laura Riposo VanDruff
Laura Riposo VanDruff
Photo of Meaghan M. Donahue
Meaghan M. Donahue
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More