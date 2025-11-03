Tractor Supply - Compliance Takeaways From The Most Recent CCPA Settlement (Podcast)

Laura Riposo VanDruff’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:

The California Privacy Protection Agency fined Tractor Supply $1.35 million for alleged violations of the CCPA, citing inadequate privacy notices, employee disclosures, opt-out mechanisms, and partner contracts. The settlement underscores California's growing enforcement focus on opt-out preference signals, contract compliance, and employee data rights. It also highlights how even consumer complaints can trigger wide-ranging investigations.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Laura Riposo VanDruff and Meaghan M. Donahue.

