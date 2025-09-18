The NAI Sunsets Its Legacy Opt-Out Tools

As of September 15, 2025, the NAI has discontinued its cookie- and email-based opt-out tools. Companies should update their privacy policies accordingly, as links to the NAI tool will no longer function.

This change comes as the NAI leans into its Self-Regulatory Framework and away from legacy opt-out tools that may be redundant in the current era, where state laws now require consumer opt-outs that go beyond the historical self-regulatory options. The NAI has also released a Global Privacy Control extension , and is launching a task force focused on enhancing the consumer choice experience across platforms.

The NAI is committed to advancing a safer digital advertising ecosystem—one built on privacy, accountability and trust. These new resources are a critical step forward in aligning our mission with modern privacy expectations and legal standards. henai.org/...

