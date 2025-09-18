ARTICLE
18 September 2025

The NAI Sunsets Its Legacy Opt-Out Tools

LL
Loeb & Loeb LLP

Contributor

Loeb & Loeb LLP logo

Loeb & Loeb is a premier law firm focused on helping organizations and individuals innovate, grow and evolve in a changing world. Our market-leading practice and industry teams deliver practical insight and strategic solutions in complex deals, high profile disputes, cutting-edge regulatory issues and other matters critical to our clients’ success. The firm has approximately 450 lawyers across eight offices in the United States and Asia. This material may be considered attorney advertising.

Explore Firm Details
As of September 15, 2025, the NAI has discontinued its cookie- and email-based opt-out tools. Companies should update their privacy policies accordingly...
United States Privacy
Jessica B. Lee

As of September 15, 2025, the NAI has discontinued its cookie- and email-based opt-out tools. Companies should update their privacy policies accordingly, as links to the NAI tool will no longer function.

This change comes as the NAI leans into its Self-Regulatory Framework and away from legacy opt-out tools that may be redundant in the current era, where state laws now require consumer opt-outs that go beyond the historical self-regulatory options. The NAI has also released a Global Privacy Control extension, and is launching a task force focused on enhancing the consumer choice experience across platforms.

The NAI is committed to advancing a safer digital advertising ecosystem—one built on privacy, accountability and trust. These new resources are a critical step forward in aligning our mission with modern privacy expectations and legal standards.

henai.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessica B. Lee
Jessica B. Lee
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More