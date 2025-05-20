California Senate Bill Seeks To Curb Cookie-Related CIPA Litigation

With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

This post was originally published to Seyfarth's Global Privacy Watch blog.

California Senate Bill 690 (SB 690), introduced by Senator Anna Caballero, is continuing to proceed through the California state legislative process. The proposed bill would amend the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) by adding an exception to the statute which has the effect of permitting use of tracking technologies for "commercial business purposes." CIPA, enacted in 1967, was originally established to prohibit the unauthorized recording of or eavesdropping on confidential communications, including telephone calls and other forms of electronic communication. However, over recent years CIPA claims in lawsuits have been used to target business' online use of cookies, pixels, trackers, chatbots, and session replay tools on their websites.

If passed, SB 690 would exempt the use of such online tracking technologies from violating CIPA, provided they are used for a “commercial business purpose” and comply with existing privacy laws like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). SB 690 could significantly impact current litigation under CIPA for online business activities. Not only will plaintiffs be far less likely to file new lawsuits alleging violations of CIPA, but SB 690's provisions are explicitly made retroactive to any cases pending as of January 1, 2026, which could lead to dismissals of ongoing lawsuits, as well.

On April 29, 2025, the Senate Public Safety Committee unanimously voted to advance SB 690, and it was subsequently re-referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee. A hearing before the Appropriations Committee is currently scheduled for May 19, 2025.

