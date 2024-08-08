Minnesota Passes A Comprehensive Consumer Data Privacy Law

On May 24, 2024, Minnesota's governor signed an omnibus bill, HF4757 which included the new Consumer Data Privacy Act. The state joins Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Rhode Island in passing consumer data privacy laws this year.

Minnesota's law takes effect July 31, 2025, except that postsecondary institutions and nonprofit corporations governed by Minnesota Statutes, chapter 317A, are not required to comply until July 31, 2029.

To Whom does the law apply?

The law applies to legal entities that conduct business in the state of Minnesota or that provide products or services that are targeted to residents of the state and that during the preceding calendar year did any of the following:

Controls or processes personal data of 100,00 consumers or more, excluding personal data controlled or processed solely for the purpose of completing a payment transaction, or,

Derives over 25 percent of gross revenue from the sale of personal data and processes or controls personal data of 25,000 consumers or more.

Companies that are deemed a "small business" as defined by the United States Small Business Administration under the Code of Federal Regulations, title 13, part 121, are exempt from compliance with the exception that they must not sell a consumer's sensitive data without the consumer's prior consent.

Who is protected by the law?

Consumer means an individual who is a resident of the State of Minnesota. The definition of consumer does not include an individual acting in a commercial or employment context.

What data is protected by the law?

The law protects personal data, which is defined as any information that is linked or reasonably linked to an identified or identifiable individual. Personal data excludes de-identified data and publicly available information.

The Consumer Data Privacy Act contains numerous exceptions for specific types of data including data that meets the definition of protected health information under HIPAA, personal data collected, processed, sold, or disclosed pursuant to the federal Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and personal data regulated by the federal Family Educations Rights and Privacy Act.

The law also provides heightened protection for sensitive data, which means personal data revealing racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, mental or physical health condition or diagnosis, sexual orientation, or citizenship or immigration status; the processing of biometric data or genetic information for the purpose of uniquely identifying an individual; the personal data of a known child; or specific geolocation data.

What are the rights of consumers?

Under the law, consumers have the following rights:

Confirm whether a controller is processing their personal data

Access to personal data a controller is processing

Correct inaccuracies in data a controller is processing

Have personal data deleted unless the retention of the personal data is required by law

Obtain a list of the categories of third parties to which the controller discloses personal data.

Port personal data

Opt out of the processing of personal data for targeted advertising, the sale of personal data, or profiling in furtherance of automated decisions that produce legal effects concerning a consumer or similarly significant effects concerning a consumer.

What obligations do controllers have?

Controllers under Minnesota's law have the following obligations:

Provide consumers with a reasonably accessible, clear, and meaningful privacy notice.

Limit the collection of personal data to what is adequate, relevant, and reasonably necessary in relation to the purposes for which the data are processed.

Establish, implement, and maintain reasonable administrative, technical, and physical data security practices to protect, the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of personal data.

Document and maintain a description of the policies and procedures to comply with the law.

Conduct and document a data privacy and protection assessment for high-risk processing activities.

Contractually obligate service providers who will process personal data on behalf of the organization to adhere to specific data protection obligations including ensuring the security of the processing.

How is the law enforced?

The statute will be enforced by Minnesota's attorney general. Prior to filing an enforcement action, the attorney general must provide the controller or processor with a warning letter identifying the specific provisions alleged to be violated. If after 30 days of issuance of the letter the attorney general believes the violation has not been cured, an enforcement action may be filed. The right to cure sunsets on January 31, 2026.

The statute specifies that it does not create a private right of action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.