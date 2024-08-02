ARTICLE
2 August 2024

[Virtual Workshop] Data Risk, AI And Privacy Impact Assessments: A Review Of The Latest U.S. State Regulations And Scalable Implementation Strategies (Video)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries across the board, offering benefits like increased efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage.
United States Privacy
Photo of David Manek
Photo of David Farber
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1501254a.jpg

Prepare for AI Regulatory Compliance: Webinar for Privacy Counsel, CISOs, and Privacy Officers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries across the board, offering benefits like increased efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. Yet, the rapid pace of AI development brings unique regulatory compliance challenges that organizations must navigate to safeguard their future.

Our webinar, presented by privacy and AI experts from Ankura and Squire Patton Boggs, provides essential tools to develop a compliant, scalable privacy and AI impact assessment process.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Regulatory Requirements: Understand AI, privacy, and cyber assessment filing requirements under California's draft regulations, Colorado's privacy regulations, its groundbreaking AI Act, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
  • AI Impact Assessments: Learn how to extend privacy impact assessments to include ethical AI governance.
  • Operationalizing Assessments: Discover practical strategies to implement impact assessment processes using expert-developed toolkits and the latest privacy management technology.

Join us for this complimentary masterclass designed for cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance professionals.

Gain insights to ensure your organization remains compliant and ahead of AI regulatory developments.

VIEW THE RECORDING

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Manek
David Manek
Photo of David Farber
David Farber
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More