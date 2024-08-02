Prepare for AI Regulatory Compliance: Webinar for Privacy Counsel, CISOs, and Privacy Officers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries across the board, offering benefits like increased efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. Yet, the rapid pace of AI development brings unique regulatory compliance challenges that organizations must navigate to safeguard their future.

Our webinar, presented by privacy and AI experts from Ankura and Squire Patton Boggs, provides essential tools to develop a compliant, scalable privacy and AI impact assessment process.

Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory Requirements: Understand AI, privacy, and cyber assessment filing requirements under California's draft regulations, Colorado's privacy regulations, its groundbreaking AI Act, and other U.S. state privacy laws.

Learn how to extend privacy impact assessments to include ethical AI governance.

Learn how to extend privacy impact assessments to include ethical AI governance. Operationalizing Assessments: Discover practical strategies to implement impact assessment processes using expert-developed toolkits and the latest privacy management technology.

Join us for this complimentary masterclass designed for cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance professionals.

Gain insights to ensure your organization remains compliant and ahead of AI regulatory developments.

