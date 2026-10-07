Patent Strategy For Startups: Ask “Then What?”

I have watched founders celebrate a granted patent like it was a revenue milestone. The certificate goes up on the wall. The press release goes out. The board hears about it in the next meeting.

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I have watched founders celebrate a granted patent like it was a revenue milestone. The certificate goes up on the wall. The press release goes out. The board hears about it in the next meeting.

Then nothing happens.

The patent sits in a drawer while the company keeps paying maintenance fees on it for years. No competitor changes course because of it. No customer buys because of it. No partner integrates because of it.

Here is the uncomfortable truth I want every founder to sit with: a patent without a strategy behind it is an expensive piece of paper. That is all it is. The value comes from the business advantage it creates, and from nowhere else. Building a real patent strategy for startups means asking a fundamentally different question before you ever file.

The Question That Comes Before Filing

The question every founder should be asking before filing is not “can we patent this?”

It is “even if we can, then what?”

Patent attorneys answer patentability. That is their job, and most do it well. But patentability tells you nothing about value. Plenty of patentable inventions are commercially worthless. The patent office does not check whether anyone will pay for your idea. It checks whether the idea is new and non-obvious. Those are different tests entirely.

So before you spend tens of thousands of dollars and years of prosecution time, run your invention through the strategic questions:

Does this patent provide a strategic advantage? Name the advantage in one sentence. If you cannot, stop here.

Name the advantage in one sentence. If you cannot, stop here. Do customers care about it? Will they buy the product that incorporates this invention because of what the invention does for them?

Will they buy the product that incorporates this invention because of what the invention does for them? Will partners integrate it into their platform? If partners build on top of your patented technology, that patent gains commercial weight — they have a concrete reason to adopt your platform over a competitor’s.

If partners build on top of your patented technology, that patent gains commercial weight — they have a concrete reason to adopt your platform over a competitor’s. Will competitors care about it? Can it be a roadblock to a competitor’s product roadmap?

Can it be a roadblock to a competitor’s product roadmap? If you skip filing, can a competitor patent it and become a roadblock to you? Defensive value is real value, but you have to name it explicitly.

Answer these honestly and most filing decisions become obvious. The invention either earns its place in your portfolio or it does not.

The Three Filters Every Startup Patent Strategy Needs, In the Right Order

I use a three filter test, and the order matters more than the filters themselves.

Filter one: commercial advantage

Commercial advantage comes first. Always.

Does this invention connect to revenue? Does it protect the thing customers actually pay you for? Does it strengthen your position in a deal, a partnership, or a market?

If the answer is no, the analysis ends. You do not need filters two and three. You need to redirect that budget toward something that moves the business.

Filter two: design-around risk

Assume the invention passes filter one. Now ask how hard it is for a competitor to achieve the same result a different way.

This is the filter founders skip often, and it is the one that quietly kills patent value. Here is the blunt version: if the design-around is free, nobody is going to pay for your patented invention. A competitor will simply route around your claims and keep selling.

A practical test: sit your engineers down and ask them to break your own invention. Give them an afternoon to find a cheap alternative path to the same customer outcome. If they find one in an afternoon, your competitors will find it too.

A patent is a fence. A fence with an open gate ten feet away protects nothing.

Filter three: patentability

Only now, after commercial advantage and design-around risk, do you ask whether the invention is actually patentable. Novelty, non-obviousness, prior art.

Notice what happened here. The question most founders ask first comes last in a disciplined process. Patentability is a gating requirement, and it deserves rigor. But it is the third filter because passing it means nothing if the first two failed.

The Discipline Nobody Talks About: Patent Pruning

Everything above happens on the front end, before filing. There is a back end discipline that gets far less attention, and in my experience it is where mature portfolios separate themselves from bloated ones.

Patent pruning.

Patents cost money for their entire life. Maintenance fees come due on a schedule, in every jurisdiction where you filed, whether or not the underlying product still exists. Those fees escalate over time. A portfolio that only grows becomes a portfolio that quietly drains cash.

So here is the principle: if a product becomes obsolete, that patent should become obsolete.

The strategic question is not always “what else should I patent?” It should also be “which patents should I keep that I already filed?”

Run your existing portfolio through the same filters you use for new filings:

Does this patent still connect to a product we sell or plan to sell? Does it still block a competitor who matters? Does it still support a licensing, partnership, or defensive position we actively use?

If a patent fails all three, let it lapse. Stop paying for it. That decision feels like admitting a past mistake, and I understand why teams resist it. But paying maintenance fees on a dead asset is the actual mistake. The lapse is just the correction.

⚠️ One caution before you prune: check whether the patent has value outside your own product line. Some patents cover technology your products abandoned but the broader market still uses. Those can be licensed or sold. Prune deliberately, with an audit, and never by default.

Why This Discipline Is So Rare

I think the honest answer involves incentives.

Patent counts are easy to measure and easy to celebrate. “We filed forty patents this year” fits neatly on an investor update. “We evaluated sixty inventions, filed twelve, and abandoned eight legacy patents that no longer served the business” is a far better story, and almost nobody tells it, because it requires judgment that a raw number never does.

Inside companies, the pattern repeats. Legal teams get measured on filings. Inventors get bonuses per patent. Nobody gets a bonus for pruning. So portfolios grow in one direction, and the fee bill grows with them.

Founders inherit this culture without questioning it. The fix starts with changing what you measure. Measure the commercial coverage of your portfolio. Measure the fee burden per revenue generating product. Measure how many patents map to things customers pay for today.

Those numbers tell you the truth. The raw count tells you almost nothing.

What This Looks Like In Practice

Here is the operating rhythm I recommend to any founder building a portfolio. If you are still in the early stages and need guidance on where to start, working with a startup patent attorney who thinks strategically, not just technically, makes all the difference.

Before every filing decision , run the three filters in order. Commercial advantage, design-around risk, patentability. Write the answers down. One page is enough.

, run the three filters in order. Commercial advantage, design-around risk, patentability. Write the answers down. One page is enough. Once a year , audit the existing portfolio against your current product roadmap. Every patent gets a keep, monetize, or prune label.

, audit the existing portfolio against your current product roadmap. Every patent gets a keep, monetize, or prune label. Tie your patent budget to strategy, and never to a filing quota. Ten patents that block competitors and support revenue beat a hundred that decorate a wall.

This rhythm takes a few days a year. The savings in fees alone usually justify it. The strategic clarity is worth far more.

The Standard You Should Hold Every Patent To

When there is a strategy behind a patent, when it provides a business advantage, a commercial advantage, patents can be extremely valuable. They block competitors. They anchor partnerships. They support valuations. They give you leverage in rooms where leverage is expensive to get any other way. That is what a real patent strategy for startups looks like when it is working.

Without that strategy, you paid a lot of money for a framed document.

So hold every patent, existing and proposed, to one standard: it must earn its place in the business.

Ask “then what?” before you file. Ask “why keep it?” every year after. Your portfolio gets smaller, sharper, and dramatically more valuable.

Look at your own portfolio this quarter. Count how many patents map to products you sell today. That number will tell you whether you own strategic assets or expensive paper. Then act on what you find.

Frequently Asked Questions: Patent Strategy for Startups

What is a patent strategy for startups and why does it matter?

A patent strategy for startups is a deliberate framework for deciding which inventions to protect, when to file, and how to build a portfolio that creates real business leverage — not just a document count. It matters because a patent without a strategy behind it is just an expensive maintenance fee obligation. The founders who get the most from their IP are the ones who tie every filing decision to a commercial outcome: a competitor blocked, a partner secured, a valuation supported. Without that discipline, most startup patent portfolios quietly drain cash while creating no meaningful advantage.

When should a startup start thinking about patents?

Earlier than most founders do, but not by filing first and asking questions later. The right time to start thinking about patent strategy for startups is before your first significant filing — ideally at the point where you can identify which features of your product customers actually pay for and competitors would want to copy. Pre-seed, protecting your MVP and its foreseeable extensions makes sense. The mistake is treating the initial filing as the whole strategy. Your patent portfolio needs to evolve with your product roadmap, or it will stop protecting what actually matters within a few years.

How many patents does a startup actually need?

Fewer than most founders assume. A handful of strategically developed patents built around the features competitors must implement to compete with you will outperform a large portfolio of patents that can be easily designed around or that map to features customers do not care about. Quality over quantity is not a platitude here — it is a budget reality. Every patent you file costs money to prosecute, maintain, and defend. A smaller, sharper portfolio is almost always the right answer for a capital-constrained startup. For a deeper look at how to build IP that actually creates leverage, see this guide on patent strategy for startups.

What is the difference between a provisional and a non-provisional patent application?

A provisional application establishes an early filing date and gives you twelve months to file a full non-provisional application. It is less expensive to prepare and file, and it does not get examined on its own. A non-provisional is the application that actually gets examined and can mature into a granted patent. The critical point founders miss is that a provisional only helps you if it fully discloses the key aspects of your invention. A poorly drafted provisional that omits your core claims gives you a false sense of priority protection — and can cost you dearly if that priority date ever gets challenged. If budget allows, a non-provisional filed promptly is almost always the stronger move.

How do I know if my invention is worth patenting?

Run it through three filters, in this order. First, does it provide a genuine commercial advantage — do customers care about it, will competitors be blocked by it, does it support a partnership or licensing position? Second, can it be easily designed around? If a competitor can achieve the same customer outcome a different way without touching your claims, the patent has limited enforceability. Third — and only third — is it patentable? Most founders start with patentability and never ask the first two questions. That is the wrong order. If the commercial and design-around answers are negative, patentability is irrelevant. If they are positive, patentability is worth investing in seriously.

What does a patent attorney for startups actually do?

A good startup patent attorney does far more than draft claims and respond to office actions. The strategic value comes from helping you identify which parts of your technology are genuinely defensible, structuring claims with layered protection so there are backup positions if the primary claims are challenged, and keeping your portfolio aligned with your product roadmap as the company grows. Technical expertise matters — your attorney needs to understand your technology to protect it properly. But equally important is the business judgment to tell you when not to file, when to prune, and how to allocate a limited patent budget across competing priorities.

Can a competitor design around my patent?

In many cases, yes — which is exactly why design-around risk is the second filter in any serious patent strategy for startups, not an afterthought. If a competitor can achieve the same result without touching your claims, your patent has limited commercial value regardless of how strong it looks on paper. The countermove is to identify the design-around path early and protect it too. If the most obvious workaround is also patentable, file on it. If it is not, that tells you something important about how much weight to put on the original filing. A patent that covers the only viable path to a given outcome is dramatically more valuable than one with a free detour running alongside it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.