Global Design Protection Update – Hague Agreement At 100 And Recent International Developments

A Century of the Hague System for Industrial Designs

November 2025 marked the 100th anniversary of the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs, a foundational international treaty administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization. Signed in 1925, the Hague Agreement established a centralized system allowing applicants to secure industrial design protection across multiple jurisdictions through a single international application.

Over the past century, the Hague System has evolved into a widely used global filing mechanism, now encompassing dozens of contracting parties covering the majority of major economies. It enables applicants to file up to 100 designs in a single application, in one language and with a unified fee structure, significantly reducing administrative burden and cost.

The system has demonstrated sustained growth and relevance, with record filing volumes in recent years and continued geographic expansion. Its increasing adoption underscores its importance as a cornerstone of international design protection.

Key EU Design Law Reforms

Against this backdrop of increasing internationalization and procedural efficiency, the European Union has recently enacted significant updates to its design protection framework, representing one of the most consequential regional reforms in decades. Amendments to the EU Design Regulation took effect beginning May 1, 2025, with additional provisions—particularly those addressing digital designs—scheduled to come into force on July 1, 2026.

Among the most notable changes:

Expanded subject matter : The definition of protectable designs now explicitly includes digital and dynamic features such as animations, transitions, and light effects.

: The definition of protectable designs now explicitly includes digital and dynamic features such as animations, transitions, and light effects. Recognition of modern design forms : Graphical user interfaces (GUIs), icons, and other digital assets are expressly covered, aligning protection with current technological and product design trends.

: Graphical user interfaces (GUIs), icons, and other digital assets are expressly covered, aligning protection with current technological and product design trends. Harmonization efforts: Parallel updates to the EU Design Directive require implementation by Member States by December 2027, further aligning national laws across the EU.

These reforms reflect a broader shift toward accommodating digital innovation and ensuring that design protection remains fit for emerging industries, while also complementing global efforts toward greater harmonization.

WIPO Riyadh Design Law Treaty (RDLT)

At the international level, WIPO member states adopted the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (RDLT) in November 2024, marking a major step toward harmonizing procedural aspects of design law globally.

The RDLT aims to simplify and standardize formal requirements for design applications across jurisdictions, thereby reducing barriers to obtaining protection internationally. Key objectives include streamlining filing formalities and administrative procedures, enhancing accessibility for designers and small businesses and promoting greater consistency across national and regional systems.

Importantly, the RDLT is designed to operate alongside the Hague System rather than replace it. While the Hague System provides a centralized mechanism for filing international design applications, the RDLT harmonizes the procedural rules applied by national and regional offices when examining those applications. As more jurisdictions adopt the RDLT, applicants using the Hague System can expect greater consistency, fewer formal objections, and a more predictable prosecution process across multiple countries. Notably, the RDLT focuses on formalities rather than substantive rights, meaning that differences in scope of protection and enforcement standards will continue to vary by jurisdiction.

As of early 2026, the treaty has not yet entered into force and requires additional ratifications. The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has requested written comments (due June 11, 2026) on whether the United States should become a party to the RDLT, whether the RDLT is consistent with existing U.S. patent law, and comments describing any impacts of implementing the RDLT.

Other Global Trends

Recent developments reflect a broader trend toward modernization and convergence in design law:

Increased protection scope : Jurisdictions such as China and Canada have expanded protection to include partial designs and new subject matter categories.

: Jurisdictions such as China and Canada have expanded protection to include partial designs and new subject matter categories. Digital transformation : Legal frameworks are increasingly adapting to protect non-traditional designs, including virtual and screen-based elements.

: Legal frameworks are increasingly adapting to protect non-traditional designs, including virtual and screen-based elements. Procedural harmonization: Multilateral efforts like the RDLT signal continued momentum toward simplifying global filing and enforcement strategies.

In India, a recent Concept Note outlines the Government's intent to modernize the design protection regime and to align it with evolving industry requirements and international best practices. The proposed changes, if implemented, are expected to have far-reaching impact across Indian design law.

While international harmonization is advancing, important jurisdictional differences remain. For example, the United States—also a member of the Hague System—continues to apply distinct substantive requirements for design patents, including specific standards for ornamentality and drawing disclosure.

Key Takeaways for Rights Holders

The centennial of the Hague Agreement underscores the enduring importance of international design systems, while recent reforms highlight a rapidly evolving legal landscape. Rights holders should consider:

Conducting portfolio audits to assess eligibility for expanded protection (particularly digital and GUI designs in the EU)

Leveraging the Hague System for efficient multi-jurisdictional filings while anticipating continued local law differences

Monitoring ratification and entry into force of the RDLT as a driver of procedural simplification

Evaluating global filing and enforcement strategies in light of increasing—but not complete—harmonization

As these developments converge, they signal a continued shift toward a more integrated global design protection system—one that rewards proactive, internationally coordinated filing strategies and thoughtful portfolio management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.