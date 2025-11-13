Pending, Unexamined Utility Applications Have A Short-Lived Opportunity To Jump The Line

OBWB is a full-service intellectual property law firm with a global reach. Our expertise in intellectual property law and IP-intensive industries coupled with our client-focused culture enables us to deliver a premium level of quality, value, and service. At our strategically located offices in the United States, France, Japan, China, and the UAE, we offer clients assistance with patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, and unfair competition. At OBWB we strategize, prepare and file, negotiate, license, enforce and defend, and facilitate monetizing intellectual property assets.

In an effort to evaluate the impact of a limited claim set on pendency and examination quality, the USPTO launched the Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program on October 27, 2025. Under the pilot, eligible applications accepted into the pilot will be advanced out of turn for examination until a first Office Action is issued. The program will run until October 27, 2026, or until each Technology Center dockets approximately 200 applications under the pilot.



Eligible applications include original utility applications filed before October 27, 2025 (i.e., filed before the launch of the pilot). Continuing and national stage applications are not eligible for participation. Of the original utility applications already on file, eligible applications must not have more than one independent claim, no more than ten total claims, and no multiple dependent claims. Dependent claims shall refer to a previous claim in the preamble, include every limitation of the previous claim from which it depends, and specify a further limitation of the subject matter of the previous claim. In requiring the reference to the previous claim being in the preamble, the claim must be directed to the same statutory class of invention as the independent claim. That is, it would not be possible to present a first independent claim to a composition and also present an additional claim reciting a method of applying the composition of claim 1 onto a surface, as this would present a claim to a different statutory class. It also would not be possible to present a first independent claim to a composition and also present an additional claim reciting a formulation that comprises the composition of claim 1 because the reference to claim 1 is not in the preamble. For applicants interested in the pilot but who have a concern that their claims as filed do not meet these requirements, applicants may amend their claims by way of a preliminary amendment to bring the application into compliance with the pilot eligibility requirements.

Compliance with the claim eligibility requirements is not the only consideration. The USPTO will generally dismiss a petition under the pilot program if the application has already been docketed to an examiner at the time the petition is reviewed. Because the petition fee will not be refunded if an application is not accepted, applicants should review the status of the application in Patent Center to ensure it is not already assigned to an examiner. Unfortunately, if the application is assigned to an examiner between the petition filing and the time for decision on the petition, the petition still will not be accepted.

Upon acceptance of an application into the pilot, the application will be placed on the examiner's special docket until a first office action is issued, after which point the application will be entered into the examiner's regular docket. Thus, the pilot is distinct from the manner in which Track One prioritized applications and Petition to Make Special based on age or health of an inventor are handled in subsequent stages of the examination. If a restriction requirement is mailed (if applicant does not make an oral election), it will be treated as the first office action under this pilot.

While there are limitations on the number and type of claims in applications accepted under the program, the petition fee for participation, $150 for regular entity (with 60% and 80% fee reductions for small and micro entity, respectively), is extremely low, particularly in comparison to the fees for prioritized examination (totaling $4665 for regular entity), and the pilot should result in a shortened pendency through the quicker issuance of a first office action. If additional claim scope is desired, it could be sought through a continuing application (albeit with the longer-term cost associated with the second application including maintenance of two patents). However, for many applicants, especially start-ups, obtaining a quicker issuance could be extremely helpful, particularly to attract investments or secure market exclusivity.

