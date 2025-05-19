K.Mizra Asserts Former Intel Patents Against Broadcom

In a new Western District of Texas complaint, K.Mizra LLC has sued Broadcom (7:25-cv-00164) over the provision of devices (i.e., chipsets and Systems-on-Chip (SoCs)) that support Wi-Fi 5, 6, and/or 7. Asserted are two wireless communications patents, issuing to Intel but received by the plaintiff in a July 2024 assignment from Daedalus Prime LLC. The plaintiff alleges that it provided notice of infringement of the patents-in-suit to Broadcom and related entities and individuals on "multiple occasions" prior to the lawsuit but received no response.

Intel assigned a portfolio of over 250 US patent assets to Daedalus Prime in transfers dated between April 2021 and October 2023, including the two patents that K.Mizra now asserts against Broadcom (8,374,154; 8,873,531). As noted, Daedalus Prime moved them to K.Mizra last July. Publicly available assignment records indicate that Daedalus Prime transferred one of its former Intel patents in October 2022 to Taasera Licensing LLC, a Quest Patent Research Corporation (QPRC) plaintiff, and two others in December 2023 to Qualcomm. Patent monetization veteran Ed Gomez is behind Daedalus Prime, which continues to litigate its received assets against MediaTek.

This case opens up a new campaign for K.Mizra, which has several open. Earlier this year, it sued Alphabet (Google) in the Western District of Texas and SonicWall in the District of Delaware, each over two former Radix Holdings patents; and Seiko (Epson America, Seiko Epson) in the Central District of California over three former Sharp patents. In connection with that last suit, K.Mizra disclosed a list of parties that "may have a pecuniary interest in the outcome of" the case: Charles Jourdan Hausman (characterized as the "Managing Member and sole owner of K.Mizra LLC"), Breckenridge IV LLC (as a "Capital Provider"), Naushon Holdings LLC (same), and Parabellum Partners II, LLP, the "Sole Member of Breckenridge IV LLC and Naushon Holdings LLC".

Parabellum Capital is a private equity-based litigation funding firm based in New York City. Last year, RPX covered its closure on a third private fund—apparently its largest fund to date—with investor commitments totaling $754M. The firm's first two funds reportedly closed at $166M and $465M, respectively. For further details, see "Litigation Finance Firm Announces Close of $754M Fund" (January 2024).

K.Mizra was formed in Delaware in June 2019. In California (where K.Mizra registered to conduct business as a foreign entity), attorney Hausman is identified as the NPE's sole managing member. On social media, "Chuck" Hausman reports having been the chief licensing officer at K.Mizra since July 2019; the chief licensing officer with Netlist, a company that "designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems", from October 2018 to June 2019; "President Sisvel US", from October 2015 to 2018; a "World Wide Program Manager" with One Red, "a joint patent licensing pool offered by Sony, Pioneer, LG, and Philips"; and director and senior intellectual property counsel at Philips, from 2006 to 2012.

K.Mizra has characterized itself in complaints as "a patent licensing company run by experienced management" that "focuses on high value, high quality patents with a global reach and owns patent portfolios originating with a wide array of inventors, including portfolios developed by well-known multinationals, such as IBM and ZTE, and from research institutes such as National Chiao Tung University and" Nederlandse Organisatie Voor Toegepast-Natuurwetenschappelijk Onderzoek (TNO), a research organization in the Netherlands. More recently, in September 2023, K.Mizra acquired a portfolio from Rambus, patents from which it is litigating in a separate campaign against Silicon Motion, which ended in early March 2025 after a noticed settlement; see here for background coverage.

The cases filed earlier this year against Google and SonicWall remain in early stages. The other K.Mizra campaign still open has two defendants, Ciena and Nokia; for RPX coverage of that litigation, begun last November, see here. Nokia has answered the complaint against it, but Ciena has filed two motions to dismiss, one for pleading inadequacies and one under Alice. In response, K.Mizra filed an amended complaint, to which it attached an expert declaration, after which Ciena refiled both motions (on April 14, 2025), again arguing, among other things, that the claims asserted against it are ineligibly drawn to the abstract ideas involving "basic principles to efficiently move items from one point to another".

Note that the case against Ciena was filed in the Northern District of Georgia, which, like the Central District of California, imposes heightened disclosure requirements on litigants. There, K.Mizra—in a document signed by Perilla Knox & Hildebrandt LLP, over a signature block that also contains Folio Law Group PLLC—listed only the plaintiff on a "full and complete list of all other persons, associations, firms, partnerships, or corporations having either a financial interest in or other interest which could be substantially affected by the outcome of this particular case associated with Plaintiff". Neither Parabellum nor the other entities noted above are mentioned.

Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC and Russ August & Kabat represent K.Mizra with respect to the new suit against Broadcom, which has been assigned to District Judge David Counts. 4/14, Western District of Texas.

