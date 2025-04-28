"From Filing To Patent In 6 Months: The Untold Story Of The USPTO's Climate Program" (Podcast)

Marshall Gerstein Partner Ryan Schermerhorn recently joined Tom Raftery, host of the Climate Confident podcast, to discuss how cleantech innovators can navigate protecting their IP rights. Ryan and Tom talked about the now-suspended USPTO Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program, which had allowed inventors of emissions-reducing technologies to fast-track patent applications. After it quietly disappeared earlier this year, the cleantech sector is finding new ways to protect innovation that seeks to address the climate crisis.

Check out the episode of Climate Confident here or wherever you like to listen to podcasts.

