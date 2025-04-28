ARTICLE
28 April 2025

"From Filing To Patent In 6 Months: The Untold Story Of The USPTO's Climate Program" (Podcast)

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide.  Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.
Marshall Gerstein Partner Ryan Schermerhorn recently joined Tom Raftery, host of the Climate Confident podcast, to discuss how cleantech innovators can navigate protecting their IP rights.
United States Intellectual Property
Ryan Schermerhorn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Ryan and Tom talked about the now-suspended USPTO Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program, which had allowed inventors of emissions-reducing technologies to fast-track patent applications. After it quietly disappeared earlier this year, the cleantech sector is finding new ways to protect innovation that seeks to address the climate crisis.

Check out the episode of Climate Confident here or wherever you like to listen to podcasts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ryan Schermerhorn
Ryan Schermerhorn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
