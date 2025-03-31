"Navigating AI's Impact On Life Sciences And Patent Law"

Marshall Gerstein Partner Noah Tilton contributed a column to Life Science Leader discussing artificial intelligence's impact on the life science industry. With all the benefits of this emerging technology – such as drug discovery, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance – also come challenges for protecting intellectual property.

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide. Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.

Marshall Gerstein Partner Noah Tilton contributed a column to Life Science Leader discussing artificial intelligence's impact on the life science industry. With all the benefits of this emerging technology – such as drug discovery, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance – also come challenges for protecting intellectual property.

"AI implementation in life sciences raises various patent law considerations, including patent subject matter eligibility, novelty/obviousness, and sufficiency of disclosure," Noah wrote in describing the various obstacles innovators may face in protecting their IP.

Read Noah's solutions in his column in Life Science Leader.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.