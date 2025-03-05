ARTICLE
5 March 2025

The Need For Policies Regarding Scientific/Technical Writing And Use Of Generative AI

As someone in patent counseling, I have seen first-hand how revolutionary generative artificial intelligence (AI) is. When employed properly, this technology has the potential to enhance productivity and enable faster content generation.

This article from IEEE Spectrum highlights the need to balance AI's potential with research integrity. It further stresses that collaboration between academics, publishers, and policymakers is essential to developing global frameworks and AI detection tools, and that these efforts are needed to ensure that AI augments human intelligence without compromising critical thinking. Parallel considerations for patent drafting are needed to maintain integrity and quality.

Scientific writing is at a pivotal stage, driven by artificial intelligence as a disruptor and enabler. Academics, publishers, and policymakers are attempting to weigh the value of using AI responsibly to enhance productivity versus risking the integrity and purpose of scholarly communication. In this context, the responsible use of the technology in scientific writing pertains to employing AI tools in ways that uphold the integrity, transparency, and ethical standards of scholarly communication....

A unified effort within the academic community is needed to ensure that AI in scientific writing is used responsibly to enhance critical thinking, not replace it. This concept aligns with the broader vision of augmented artificial intelligence, advocating for the collaboration between human judgment and AI toward ethical technology development and applying the same principles to scientific writing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

