EU Drops Proposed Regulation On Standard Essential Patents

J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do.
The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world.
The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.
As we previously reported, the European
Commission proposed a new framework concerning
Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) and their licencing in April
2023.
After more than two and a half years of discussion, the EU
Commission unexpectedly announced in its 2025 work programme that the
proposal has been withdrawn, stating the following: "No
foreseeable agreement — the Commission will assess whether
another proposal should be tabled or another type of approach
should be chosen".
It is not presently clear what led to the Commission's
surprise U-turn. It appears that there will not be an EU SEP
regulation in the near future.