ARTICLE
18 February 2025

EU Drops Proposed Regulation On Standard Essential Patents

JA
J A Kemp LLP

Contributor

J A Kemp LLP logo
J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do. The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world. The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.
Explore Firm Details
As we previously reported, the European Commission proposed a new framework concerning Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) and their licencing in April 2023.
United States Intellectual Property
Martin Jackson,John Leeming, and Clive So
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As we previously reported, the European Commission proposed a new framework concerning Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) and their licencing in April 2023.

After more than two and a half years of discussion, the EU Commission unexpectedly announced in its 2025 work programme that the proposal has been withdrawn, stating the following: "No foreseeable agreement — the Commission will assess whether another proposal should be tabled or another type of approach should be chosen".

It is not presently clear what led to the Commission's surprise U-turn. It appears that there will not be an EU SEP regulation in the near future.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Martin Jackson
Martin Jackson
Photo of John Leeming
John Leeming
Photo of Clive So
Clive So
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More