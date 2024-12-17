"IP Protection, Secure Transactions, And Bored Apes: NFTs With Cameron Pick"

In a recent episode of the Emerging Litigation Podcast, Marshall Gerstein Partner Cameron Pick sits down with host Tom Hagy to talk about the latest developments in NFTs and the importance of IP protection in a digital world. Cameron and Tom talk about current cases that are sure to have a significant impact on blockchain technology in 2025.

Cameron explains, "The easiest way to think about it is that NFTs are essentially a digital receipt or certificate of authenticity that's recorded on a blockchain, so it gets all the benefits of blockchain technology, which means that it's decentralized, and it has the security and immutability benefits and it's protected by cryptography."

Check out Cameron and Tom's conversation here or on your favorite podcasting platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.