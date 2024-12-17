ARTICLE
17 December 2024

"IP Protection, Secure Transactions, And Bored Apes: NFTs With Cameron Pick"

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP logo
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide.  Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.
Explore Firm Details
In a recent episode of the Emerging Litigation Podcast, Marshall Gerstein Partner Cameron Pick sits down with host Tom Hagy to talk about the latest developments in NFTs...
United States Intellectual Property
Cameron B. Pick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a recent episode of the Emerging Litigation Podcast, Marshall Gerstein Partner Cameron Pick sits down with host Tom Hagy to talk about the latest developments in NFTs and the importance of IP protection in a digital world. Cameron and Tom talk about current cases that are sure to have a significant impact on blockchain technology in 2025.

Cameron explains, "The easiest way to think about it is that NFTs are essentially a digital receipt or certificate of authenticity that's recorded on a blockchain, so it gets all the benefits of blockchain technology, which means that it's decentralized, and it has the security and immutability benefits and it's protected by cryptography."

Check out Cameron and Tom's conversation here or on your favorite podcasting platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cameron B. Pick
Cameron B. Pick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More