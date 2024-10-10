ARTICLE
10 October 2024

PTAB Statistics For Final Written Decisions Issued In July And August 2024

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore Firm Details
In July, a relatively difficult month for patent owners, the PTAB cancelled 582 (89.40%) instituted claims across 20 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Daniel F. Klodowski
Photo of Umber Aggarwal
Photo of Sasha Hoyt
Photo of Deena Kablaoui Lanier
Photo of Elliot C. Cook
Authors

In July, a relatively difficult month for patent owners, the PTAB cancelled 582 (89.40%) instituted claims across 20 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 63 (9.68%) instituted claims survived, and patent owners conceded 6 (0.92%) instituted claims through motions to amend or disclaimer. For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 73%.

1528816a.jpg

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 39 (81.25%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 3 (6.25%) decision, and a mixed outcome occurred in 6 (12.5%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.

1528816b.jpg

In August, a relatively favorable month for patent owners, the PTAB cancelled 261 (67.44%) instituted claims across 23 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions. In those decisions, 126 (32.56%) instituted claims survived, and patent owners did not concede any instituted claims through motions to amend or disclaimer.

1528816c.jpg

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 12 (52.17%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 7 (30.43%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 4 (17.39%) decisions in August.

1528816d.jpg

Through August 31, 2024, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 662 (15.90%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend in IPRs, while denying 3,501 (84.10%) proposed substitute claims.

1528816e.jpg

The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through August 31, 2024, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

1528816f.jpg

The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through August 31, 2024, separated by technology center, is as follows:

1528816g.jpg

Additional cumulative statistics on the Board's IPR, CBM, and PGR decisions, updated through August 31, 2024, are available here on the At the PTAB blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel F. Klodowski
Daniel F. Klodowski
Photo of Umber Aggarwal
Umber Aggarwal
Photo of Sasha Hoyt
Sasha Hoyt
Photo of Deena Kablaoui Lanier
Deena Kablaoui Lanier
Photo of Elliot C. Cook
Elliot C. Cook
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More