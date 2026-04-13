Middle East Chaos Creates New Oil And Gas Trends

The global oil and gas industry is in a state of structural reconfiguration. A confluence of macroeconomic pressures, geopolitical upheaval, technological disruption, and evolving capital markets is reshaping the operating environment...

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The global oil and gas industry is in a state of structural reconfiguration. A confluence of macroeconomic pressures, geopolitical upheaval, technological disruption, and evolving capital markets is reshaping the operating environment for all of its stakeholders – producers, traders, financial institutions and governments. The trends that characterise the current shape of the oil and gas business signify a resilient sector that is simultaneously doubling down on hydrocarbon production and grappling with the complex realities of a world in energy transition, all against an unstable geopolitical landscape.

The War in Iran and US Foreign Policy: Geopolitical Risk as a Market Variable

US foreign policy is more internationally interventionist than in the first Trump administration. That is most evident in the recent military operations in Iran, generating significant disruptions in the global oil and gas industry by threatening both production capacity and critical transportation routes. Iran itself is a major hydrocarbon producer, accounting for roughly 4 percent of global oil supply and possessing the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves. Military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure have curtailed production and heightened uncertainty across regional energy markets. Moreover, the conflict has jeopardized the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime chokepoint through which approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil and LNG supplies are transported. Any interruption in this corridor significantly constrains global energy flows, forcing producers to reduce output and creating logistical bottlenecks for tanker shipments. As a result, global supply chains have become increasingly fragile.

These disruptions have had immediate economic consequences for energy markets, particularly through sharp increases in oil and gas prices and heightened market volatility. The conflict has introduced a geopolitical risk premium into global oil prices, pushing benchmark crude above $100 per barrel and increasing the valuation of major international oil companies. While higher prices have temporarily benefited energy firms and some non-Middle Eastern producers, they have simultaneously intensified inflationary pressures and raised operating costs for energy-dependent industries worldwide. In the longer term, persistent instability in the Gulf region may encourage diversification of supply routes, increased investment in alternative energy sources, and a reassessment of energy security strategies among importing nations.

Whilst Iran is the most notable example, the implications of US foreign policy do not end there. Military action in Venezuela, another key oil-producing jurisdiction, also creates potential risk for material impacts on the oil price, and the industry more broadly. Further, sanctions on Russia and on certain Russian entities, including Lukoil, are also affecting the global energy industry. Constrained supply from Russia as a consequence of the sanctions imposed on it did not impact oil prices in isolation, but the cumulative effect of these US policy decisions created chaotic market dynamics, to such an extent that the Russian sanctions have been temporarily suspended in relation to crude oil trades.

The aggregated effect of these actions is to generate further complexity in the global energy markets and create an uncertain environment for both producers and consumers.

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