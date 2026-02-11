Proposed Regulations Issued On The Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit

On February 3, 2026, the Treasury and the IRS issued proposed regulations (REG-121244-23) for the Section 45Z clean fuel production credit. From January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2029, eligible producers may claim a credit for producing transportation fuels, such as ethanol, biodiesel, and renewable natural gas, and selling them to unrelated buyers. The credit amount, generally up to $1.00-per-gallon, depends on the fuel's lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions rate.

The proposed regulations were issued over a year after the release of preliminary guidance on Section 45Z.

Highlights of the proposed regulations include:

Sales to Intermediaries. Departing from earlier guidance, the proposed regulations would allow sales both to end-users and wholesalers of clean fuels or other intermediaries to qualify for credits (although credits remain available only for registered producers of fuels which do not use credit-eligible feedstocks, preventing double-counting).

Under the proposed regulations, taxpayers would be required to use the most recent 45ZCF-GREET model for each taxable year, with no option to grandfather a previously released model (such as the model in place when construction of a facility began or the facility was placed in service). The proposed regulations incorporate changes from the OBBBA, including requirements that the fuel must be derived exclusively from feedstock grown or produced in North America and certain restrictions applicable to foreign entities of concern.

The regulations generally will be effective to sales occurring in 2025 if finalized in 2026. Taxpayers may rely on the proposed regulations until they are finalized, provided that taxpayers follow them in their entirety and in a consistent manner.

