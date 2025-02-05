Energy And The Energy Transition In The Trump Administration: Key Early Developments

The Trump administration has issued a flurry of initial Executive Orders regarding energy and energy transition, with more expected

The Trump administration has issued a flurry of initial Executive Orders regarding energy and energy transition, with more expected. Driven by the goal of U.S. energy dominance, President Trump aims to simplify the permitting process for energy projects, open more federal lands for oil and gas development, revisit spending under the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and relax or rescind environmental regulations, especially those relating to greenhouse gas emissions. Our webinar will discuss the implications of these policy changes for the oil and gas, electricity, and alternative energy sectors, including wind power and carbon capture.

Join us for a roundtable discussion of the new energy landscape, including a deep dive into the first tranche of energy-related Executive Orders, as well as a discussion of President Trump's declared energy emergency.

