ARTICLE
8 August 2024

FERC To Hold Commissioner-Led Technical Conference To Discuss Co-Location Of Large-Load Customers With Generating Facilities

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore
On 2 August 2024, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced that it will convene a Commissioner-led technical conference in Docket No. AD24-11-000 to discuss emerging issues related.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Kimberly B. Frank
Photo of Maria Faconti
Photo of Matthew H. Leggett
Photo of Chimera N. Thompson
Photo of Nathan Carrier
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 2 August 2024, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced that it will convene a Commissioner-led technical conference in Docket No. AD24-11-000 to discuss emerging issues related to the co-location of large loads at generating facilities. This announcement follows a 16 July 2024 inquiry from House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee Chair Jeff Duncan (R-SC).

In the committee letter, the Committee Chairs pressed FERC for details on new electricity demand growth from large loads, including data centers and industrial processes. The Committee specifically asked questions about the potential grid impacts of co-location of large generators with large loads and touched on challenging issues facing the grid to accommodate large load growth. FERC and state regulators are already grappling with new large load challenges in response to growth in data centers for artificial intelligence and a manufacturing renaissance in some industrial sectors.

FERC's technical conference notice makes it clear that matters pending before FERC will not be discussed during the conference. One such docket is Docket No. ER24-2172-000 concerning amendments to a PJM interconnection agreement that increases the capacity of co-located load and related changes. On the same day that FERC announced the technical conference, FERC staff issued a deficiency letter in that docket requesting additional information from the applicant.

FERC will soon issue a supplemental notice with a date and time of the technical conference, as well as further details regarding the agenda and any changes in logistics. The technical conference will be open to the public. Advance registration is not required and there is no fee for attendance. The conference will be transcribed and webcast.

AUDIO VERSION

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kimberly B. Frank
Kimberly B. Frank
Photo of Maria Faconti
Maria Faconti
Photo of Matthew H. Leggett
Matthew H. Leggett
Photo of Chimera N. Thompson
Chimera N. Thompson
Photo of Nathan Carrier
Nathan Carrier
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More