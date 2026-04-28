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Until now, managing risks related to AI deployment largely meant controlling the content employees typed into a chat box. That era, however, is drawing to a close. AI is quickly transforming from an isolated tool to something interwoven into every corner of an organization’s systems. While commentators have speculated for over a year now about the risks of “agentic AI” operating across enterprise infrastructure, a technology that will enable it, Model Context Protocol (“MCP”) is already here. Before green lighting an MCP integration, it is critical to understand what they are, what purpose they serve, and what mitigating measures are available to address the array of significant risks.

What Is MCP?

MCP is an open standard that allows AI tools like Claude or ChatGPT to connect to other systems, like document repositories, CRMs, internal knowledge bases, or communications tools. An MCP server serves as the bridge between the AI tool and the connected system, exposing defined data and functions through a standardized interface.

With MCP configurations in place, the AI tool can retrieve information, call third-party APIs, interact with repositories, or initiate actions in other software. For the user the workflow looks much the same as any other AI chat interaction: the user submits a prompt, and the AI tool can draw not only on its ordinary sources but also on the connected systems, returning information in the chat or reporting back after initiating an action.

Why MCP Servers Introduce Risk

Legal teams have been bombarded for years now with the same repeated question: “Can we input this data into AI?” In some cases, sanctioning an MCP server is the equivalent of replying “yes” to all of those requests at once.

Connecting an MCP server may introduce a number of novel risks, including:

Broader Data Disclosure: Data that previously stayed within an organization’s infrastructure now flows to third-party providers. Without an MCP server, an employee typically queries a database directly (whether through SQL or standard search terms) and the data is returned locally; the entire operation staying within organization-controlled infrastructure. But with an MCP-connection in place, the results from that database may leave the organization’s environment. Those outputs may be retained in chat history and logs under the AI vendor’s retention settings, which can create a “shadow” repository of information outside the original system’s retention schedule and access controls, and can complicate incident response and facilitation of data subject requests.

If a user leaves an MCP on by default, the system may query the server at any time if it believes certain data might be helpful, even if the user didn’t explicitly make that request. Depending on how the integration is configured, these systems may retrieve more data than necessary (e.g., broad table scans or verbose results) to answer the prompt—especially when guardrails like allowlists, row limits, and tool permissions are not in place.

Once data enters the AI’s environment, it may combine it with other information already in the conversation, draw sensitive inferences the user didn’t request, or otherwise process the data in ways that exceed the original purpose for which it was collected. Web search features and other active integrations may carry data further, transmitting it to additional third parties not previously contemplated. And if cross-session memory features are turned on, these risks are not restricted to a single chat.

Expanded Internal Access: Access to internal systems becomes largely frictionless for a much wider group of employees. This increases the likelihood that employees will intentionally or inadvertently retrieve data from confidential databases. This enhances not only the risks tied to a potential data breach, but also potential data misuse by authorized and unauthorized personnel alike.

Even if certain databases or platforms are already technically accessible to wide swaths of employees, their complexity may deter many from ever using them. Querying a database requires knowledge of SQL. Working with a CRM may require navigating an intimidating interface. MCP servers eliminate that friction entirely, allowing any employee with access to query any connected system using plain English requests. This poses significant legal, confidentiality, and human resource risks—e.g., if one employee can retrieve another employee’s mailing address, compensation information, or review cycle feedback.

Defying Third Party Data Restrictions: Enterprise systems typically house information obtained from partners, vendors, platforms, and customers, much of which is governed by contracts or privacy policies restricting how the data may be used or disclosed. Organizations may receive data under terms prohibiting disclosure to third parties. Others may limit the sub-processors that may be used, the retention period, or processing purpose. Still others may impose security requirements on downstream recipients, or in some cases, ban AI processing altogether. All of these implicate MCPs.

To the extent an organization is subject to limitations on how it may use certain data, whether imposed by contract, regulation, or its own policies, the unpredictability of AI processing can create legal issues as well. The AI tool may pull in more data than necessary, combine datasets, or perform unrequested analysis it considers helpful.

If any of this processing involves making sensitive inferences about individuals, or identifying parties from previously anonymized data, organizations could face liability for violating data privacy laws.

Magnified AI-Driven Risks: Connecting an AI to internal systems also amplifies risks inherent to AI itself. For instance, concerns related to hallucinations and adversarial attacks (such as prompt injections) are likely to be exacerbated by MCP connections.

It is already commonly understood that large language models (LLMs) may generate factually incorrect information. But this risk may at times be overlooked when users query MCP servers, especially for employees typically used to querying databases with SQL or search terms that return deterministic results. And even for those aware of the potential for inaccuracies, verifying the output of a complex query that involves multiple tables and hundreds of data points is a significant task.

Internal systems frequently contain large volumes of text generated by external parties such as support tickets or survey responses. These submissions represent prime targets for bad actors to insert prompt-injection attacks, malicious instructions designed to manipulate an LLM’s behavior. If such instructions were ever returned following an MCP query, there is a risk that the AI may execute them

Amplified Risks from Write Access: Many MCP servers can be configured to grant write access. With write access, the AI can update records, delete data, send communications, and trigger workflows. Write access takes each existing risk associated with MCPs and heightens it materially.

Depending on what tools the MCP makes available, write access might allow it to send data externally or take actions across multiple connected systems. With write abilities, expanded access to additional data become more than a matter of who can view the data, but also who can change it.

The unpredictability of AI processing now risks data loss if an LLM misplaces a delete command. And prompt injections can enable a bad actor to hijack an organization’s systems to execute a transaction or spread malware.

Considerations

MCP integrations offer tangible operational value, potentially transforming how organizations interact with their data. But they simultaneously introduce legal and operational risks that warrant a more rigorous governance process than a typical AI-implementation rollout. Understanding these risks and how to mitigate them will be crucial as these connections become an increasingly common component of enterprise IT. Organizations should put serious thought into governance and guardrails before connecting new MCP servers or otherwise integrating systems housing sensitive data with AI.

In advance of MCP deployments, consider:

Vetting your MCP servers: Understand where each server runs, who maintains it, and where data goes when a user runs a query (including any third-party intermediaries).

Understand where each server runs, who maintains it, and where data goes when a user runs a query (including any third-party intermediaries). Inventorying your data: Identify personal information, partner-owned data, sensitive data, and other confidential business information in the systems you plan to connect.

Identify personal information, partner-owned data, sensitive data, and other confidential business information in the systems you plan to connect. Reviewing your contracts and privacy policies: Review partner agreements, vendor contracts, DPAs, and privacy policies and document any relevant restrictions on how data may be processed or transferred.

Review partner agreements, vendor contracts, DPAs, and privacy policies and document any relevant restrictions on how data may be processed or transferred. Documenting the decision path: Determine who approves MCP integrations, what minimum facts are required (data types, retention, access controls, logging), and what conditions must be met before expanding scope.

Determine who approves MCP integrations, what minimum facts are required (data types, retention, access controls, logging), and what conditions must be met before expanding scope. Scoping access tightly: Examine whether to use allowlists or denylists to control what data is accessible through MCP—e.g., blocking new data by default until approved on a case-by-case basis. Consider means to restrict bulk extraction.

Examine whether to use allowlists or denylists to control what data is accessible through MCP—e.g., blocking new data by default until approved on a case-by-case basis. Consider means to restrict bulk extraction. Disabling write access: MCPs that are configured to allow an AI to take actions (rather than “read only”) increase operational risks significantly.

MCPs that are configured to allow an AI to take actions (rather than “read only”) increase operational risks significantly. Implement a logging protocol: Consider whether to log all queries run, data retrieved, and actions taken through MCP connections or take a tiered approach. For any such logs, consider how you will protect and access that repository as necessary.

Consider whether to log all queries run, data retrieved, and actions taken through MCP connections or take a tiered approach. For any such logs, consider how you will protect and access that repository as necessary. Training employees: Ensure employees understand organizational rules surrounding MCP use and are aware of the relevant risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.