Weaving AI Agents Into (Human) Workplace Policies

ESG Co-chair Jen Rubin published an article in Corporate Counsel examining how employers can integrate AI agents into the workplace while maintaining compliance with existing employment policies. The article explores how human resources and legal teams should adapt confidentiality, anti-discrimination, accountability, and governance frameworks as AI becomes a routine part of day-to-day operations.

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ESG Co-chair Jen Rubin published an article in Corporate Counsel examining how employers can integrate AI agents into the workplace while maintaining compliance with existing employment policies. The article explores how human resources and legal teams should adapt confidentiality, anti-discrimination, accountability, and governance frameworks as AI becomes a routine part of day-to-day operations.

She writes, “AI does not, of course, relieve the employer of responsibility for ensuring compliance with workplace policies, nor will AI shield the employer from the consequences of AI’s decision making. Ultimately, a human must remain the employment decision maker.”

Source

Corporate Counsel

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