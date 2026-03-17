New York Enacts A New AI Transparency Law

The RAISE Act is the first to be adopted after the enactment of the White House executive order meant to block state laws that do not align with federal priorities. It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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On Dec. 19, 2025, New York enacted the Responsible AI Safety and Education Act (RAISE Act), becoming one of the first U.S. states alongside California to impose transparency and safety obligations on developers of "frontier" AI models (that is, the largest and highly-advanced models, such as GPT, Gemini, and Claude). The RAISE Act is the first to be adopted after the enactment of the White House executive order meant to block state laws that do not align with federal priorities. It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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