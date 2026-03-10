ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Regulating Autonomy: Managing Risk When Using AI Agents Podcast

A&O Shearman

Contributor

Worldwide Technology
Alex Shandro and Anna Rudawski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Criminal Law topic(s)

First published in December 2025, listen to our first episode of three podcasts exploring the rapidly evolving world of AI agents.

This episode kicks off with what are AI agents, why adoption is accelerating, and how to deploy them safely for business impact. Learn key use cases, governance challenges and risks; decode the evolving regulatory landscape and liability; and take away pragmatic controls to move fast without breaking trust. This discussion features insights from two of our AI and cyber experts: Alex Shandro and Anna Rudawski.

Authors
Photo of Alex Shandro
Alex Shandro
Photo of Anna Rudawski
Anna Rudawski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
