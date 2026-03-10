Regulating Autonomy: Managing Risk When Using AI Agents Podcast

First published in December 2025, listen to our first episode of three podcasts exploring the rapidly evolving world of AI agents.

This episode kicks off with what are AI agents, why adoption is accelerating, and how to deploy them safely for business impact. Learn key use cases, governance challenges and risks; decode the evolving regulatory landscape and liability; and take away pragmatic controls to move fast without breaking trust. This discussion features insights from two of our AI and cyber experts: Alex Shandro and Anna Rudawski.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.