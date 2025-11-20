Brad Welsh On Crisis Transformation, AI, And Value Creation (Video)

Brad shares his perspective on navigating today's most pressing challenges: leading through crisis-driven transformation, unlocking...

Article Insights

Alvarez & Marsal’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

with readers working within the Telecomms industries Alvarez & Marsal are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Criminal Law, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

Brad shares his perspective on navigating today's most pressing challenges: leading through crisis-driven transformation, unlocking the potential of generative AI at the boardroom level, and managing costs without compromising long-term value creation. His insights focus on how organisations can stay resilient, embrace innovation, and deliver sustainable growth, even in times of uncertainty.

self

Originally published on 14 November, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.