20 November 2025

Brad Welsh On Crisis Transformation, AI, And Value Creation (Video)

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Brad shares his perspective on navigating today's most pressing challenges: leading through crisis-driven transformation, unlocking...
United States Technology
Brad shares his perspective on navigating today's most pressing challenges: leading through crisis-driven transformation, unlocking the potential of generative AI at the boardroom level, and managing costs without compromising long-term value creation. His insights focus on how organisations can stay resilient, embrace innovation, and deliver sustainable growth, even in times of uncertainty.

Originally published on 14 November, 2025

Authors
