ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Reimagining Public Safety- A NAAG Eastern Region Meeting Recap (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
At the 2025 NAAG Eastern Region Meeting in Asbury Park, Attorneys General, legal experts, and policymakers gathered to reimagine public safety. From violence prevention and firearm safety to AI enforcement...
United States Technology
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance and Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Reimagining Public Safety- A NAAG Eastern Region Meeting Recap

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

At the 2025 NAAG Eastern Region Meeting in Asbury Park, Attorneys General, legal experts, and policymakers gathered to reimagine public safety. From violence prevention and firearm safety to AI enforcement and environmental protection, the discussions reflected how AG offices are adapting to evolving legal and technological challenges.

For companies and compliance teams, the meeting underscored key themes shaping enforcement priorities nationwide—especially around transparency, consumer protection, and responsible AI use.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More