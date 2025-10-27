Reimagining Public Safety- A NAAG Eastern Region Meeting Recap (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Reimagining Public Safety- A NAAG Eastern Region Meeting Recap

At the 2025 NAAG Eastern Region Meeting in Asbury Park, Attorneys General, legal experts, and policymakers gathered to reimagine public safety. From violence prevention and firearm safety to AI enforcement and environmental protection, the discussions reflected how AG offices are adapting to evolving legal and technological challenges.

For companies and compliance teams, the meeting underscored key themes shaping enforcement priorities nationwide—especially around transparency, consumer protection, and responsible AI use.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

