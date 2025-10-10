A Seat With An Expert Series: Gary Foster (Forensic Technology Edition) - Part 2 (Video)

In the Seat with an Expert – Forensic Technology Edition series, Managing Director Gary Foster discusses the transformative role of generative AI in handling large, complex data sets for disputes and investigations. He highlights the exponential growth of data volumes and the increasing complexity of data sources, emphasizing the need for advanced AI tools to assist with managing costs and identifying key documents efficiently.

In Part 2, Gary delves into how organizations are adopting Generative AI across investigative processes. From AI-powered search tools to contract review platforms, there is growing demand for legal and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with this rapid adoption. Gary also emphasizes the importance of developing skills in prompt engineering and understanding language models to maximize the effectiveness of these technologies.

self

Originally published 06 October 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.