Army Introduces FUZE To Streamline Innovation And Acquisition

In September, the U.S. Army outlined its plans to modernize how it engages with industry and accelerate the development of new technologies. At the Army Demand Signal Forum, leaders emphasized the importance of closer collaboration with industry, small businesses, and startups. The event highlighted the Army's effort to better connect operational needs with available technologies and to create clearer pathways for companies to contribute solutions.

Central to this effort is the launch of FUZE, an initiative that combines four existing Army programs into one coordinated framework: xTech, Small Business Innovation Research and Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR), Manufacturing Technology, and the Technology Maturation Initiative.

The goal of FUZE is to streamline processes, reduce duplication, and help promising

technologies move more efficiently from the idea stage into deployment. Modeled in part on venture capital principles, FUZE is designed to make it easier for companies to align their innovations with Army requirements while shortening timelines for adoption.

Through FUZE, the Army expects to direct about $750 million annually toward early-stage technology firms working in defense mission areas with soldier feedback and private sector demand helping guide funding priorities. Leaders stressed that current acquisition timelines are often too slow to meet rapidly evolving needs, and that new structures are necessary to connect innovation more directly to operations in the field.

Within FUZE, SBIR and STTR continue to play a significant role. These programs have long been important for supporting small businesses and startups with early-stage funding for innovative concepts. By integrating SBIR/STTR into FUZE, the Army hopes to improve the transition process from prototype to production, ensuring that companies with promising solutions have clearer pathways to scale and deliver.

This integration may also help address one of the most common concerns about SBIR, which is the time it takes to move from proposal to award. FUZE's structure is designed to shorten that cycle, allowing solutions to be tested and fielded more quickly. While companies may face new expectations around responsiveness and performance, the combination of SBIR's focus on small business innovation with FUZE's broader coordination could create more consistent opportunities for early-stage firms to engage with the Army.

