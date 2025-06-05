Manatt Digital Law And Technology Policy Forum Webinar Series Episode 4

Propelled by rapid advancements and emerging trends, professionals in the digital and technology sector must stay informed about swiftly changing policies, both domestically and internationally. Stakeholders need to continuously adapt to new regulations and technological innovations to maintain their competitive edge in this dynamic environment.

Our monthly Manatt Digital Law & Technology Policy Forum webinar series brings together in-house counsel, tech executives, academics and policymakers to explore the latest developments, evolving issues and trends in data protection, artificial intelligence, digital law and policy.

Episode 4: Content Moderation – CDA Section 230, European Digital Services and Digital Markets Act, US State Regulation

Thursday, June 12, 2025

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET

Please join Manatt Digital and Technology Group Partner Tod Cohen for the fourth program in our 2025 Digital Law & Technology Policy Forum webinar series. Our event will delve into the different legislative approaches to governing content moderation across various jurisdictions, including at the U.S. federal and state levels, as well as Europe. Attendees can look forward to an engaging and insightful discussion exploring the evolving regulatory landscape in the ever-more complex area of online content moderation.

Speakers

Tod Cohen, Digital and Technology Group Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Additional speaker to be announced

Next and Past Episodes

