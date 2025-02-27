Fair Use And The Future Of AI: A Closer Look At Thomson Reuters v. Ross (Podcast)

Just two months in, 2025 is already delivering significant developments in AI and technology law. In this episode, host Julian Dibbell is joined by Rich Assmus, a partner in our Intellectual Property practice, to discuss Thomson Reuters v. Ross, a closely watched case with important implications for AI and data usage. We start by outlining the key facts and legal framework the court considered before turning to the central issue of the ruling: fair use. Rich explains how the court applied the four key factors of fair use and what this analysis means in the context of AI and data technology. We also explore the broader implications of the decision and its potential impact on other cases involving AI and training data—and on companies looking to contract for AI products and services. Join us for an insightful discussion on one of the year's most notable legal decisions in this evolving area of law.

