Using Espacenet.com For Retrieving References

If you need to find a translation of a foreign reference, you can look in espacenet.com:

https://worldwide.espacenet.com/

Espacenet will bring you to this screen. Type in your foreign reference in the searching box including the country designation. See below example:

If no translation, try clicking on the Print button – and select print to PDF – this should provide you with the English Abstract (see below). For purposes of an IDS, if you have the foreign document, an English Abstract SHOULD be sufficient for inclusion on the IDS 1449.

When filling out the 1449, instead of your foreign reference stating "CN (with machine translation)", you would simply put "CN (with English Abstract)" and insert the XX in the "No" column under "TRANSLATION".