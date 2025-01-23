No Keys, No Problem: Schlage Unveils Automatic Lock

It looks like doors may figuratively and literally open for you in 2025. Schlage, one of the oldest lock makers in the United States, recently unveiled the Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt, which automatically unlocks as you approach it.

The $199 lock uses ultra-wideband technology which connects to the user's smartphone. As you reach the door, the lock calculates speed, trajectory, and motion to "understand intent to enter" and unlock accordingly. The Sense Pro will also work with Matter, a smart home standard that is compatible across devices such as Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

The Sense Pro is one of several developments announced by Schlage at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, and marks a turning point in the technology-based home access industry.

