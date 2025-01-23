ARTICLE
23 January 2025

No Keys, No Problem: Schlage Unveils Automatic Lock

GL
Goodmans LLP

Contributor

Goodmans LLP logo
Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
It looks like doors may figuratively and literally open for you in 2025. Schlage, one of the oldest lock makers in the United States...
United States Technology
Joeley Pulver (Summer Student-At-Law)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It looks like doors may figuratively and literally open for you in 2025. Schlage, one of the oldest lock makers in the United States, recently unveiled the Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt, which automatically unlocks as you approach it.

The $199 lock uses ultra-wideband technology which connects to the user's smartphone. As you reach the door, the lock calculates speed, trajectory, and motion to "understand intent to enter" and unlock accordingly. The Sense Pro will also work with Matter, a smart home standard that is compatible across devices such as Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

The Sense Pro is one of several developments announced by Schlage at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, and marks a turning point in the technology-based home access industry.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Joeley Pulver (Summer Student-At-Law)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More