3 July 2024

With AI Use, Lawyers Need To Ponder Confidentiality Stipulations,

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth's Owen Wolfe and Eddy Salcedo co-authored an article, "With AI Use, Lawyers Need to Ponder Confidentiality Stipulations," in Bloomberg Law on July 1.
United States Technology
Seyfarth's Owen Wolfe and Eddy Salcedo co-authored an article, "With AI Use, Lawyers Need to Ponder Confidentiality Stipulations," in Bloomberg Law on July 1. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed how lawyers must understand the risks and ensure their clients' documents are protected when AI is used in discovery in litigations.

"As generative AI improves and becomes more accessible, it may change the way many lawyers perform their work. It's time for them to start thinking about how to address the new realities of the technology."

You can read the full article here.

Owen Wolfe
Eddy Salcedo
