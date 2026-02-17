Ep. 62 – Modern Board Membership With R.J. Kornhaas: Duties, Risks, And Opportunities (Podcast)

- in United States
- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Finance and Banking and Tax topic(s)
- with readers working within the Healthcare and Utilities industries
In this episode, host Michael Clear welcomes back Corporate Partner R.J. Kornhaas to unpack the critical responsibilities and risks associated with modern board membership. Michael and R.J. supply actionable insights on the legal and fiduciary duties board members must uphold, how to assess an organization before joining, and the questions every prospective director should ask. They share real-world advice for navigating boardroom dynamics and preparing for leadership roles, including when it might be appropriate to step down. Discover how effective governance and forward-thinking strategies can equip you to excel as a board member and make a lasting impact within an organization.
